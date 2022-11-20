Share:

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror attack as it arrested seven alleged terrorists, affiliated with banned outfit, from different areas of the province.

According to details, the Punjab CTD conducted raids in several areas of the province, and arrested seven suspects of banned outfits, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The arrested suspects were identified as Zahid, Abdullah, Nauman, Akram, Siddique Khan, Ehsan and Shoaib. The raiding team also recovered explosive materials, detonators, fuses and thousands of rupees from the possessions of arrested terrorists.

Earlier on November 15, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police killed four alleged terrorists in Dera town area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

According to police, a joint operation was conducted with CTD in Dera town area of DI Khan. One suspect was killed in an exchange of fire with the Police and CTD personnel while the other three terrorists were killed in the explosion during the operation.

According to police spokesperson the exchange of fire took place in the muddy area of DI Khan. Explosives, arms, and ammunition were seized from the possession of the killed alleged terrorists.