KARACHI-Another senior National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor RD Kalhoru has resigned from his post, it was learnt on Saturday. RD Kalhoru, who has been serving in the Karachi Bureau’s prosecution section since 2010, forwarded his resignation to the NAB chairman today. According to sources, Kalhoru was under intense mental stress over taking back of high-profile NAB cases from courts. It may be mentioned here that two senior NAB prosecutors had already resigned from their posts some time back.a