KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori participated in a prayer ceremony under the Christian community. People from more than 50 countries of the world participated in Pray for Pakistan event. On the occasion, Pastor Sulaiman Manzoor offered a special prayer for the security of Pakistan and its armed forces, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The Governor in his address said that Christian community of Pakistan had rendered significant services for the development of the country. Since the creation of Pakistan, the Christian community has made rendered sacrifices for its security and prosperity.

He further said that the way the Christian community in Pakistan was working for the betterment of the society was commendable. In this regard, whether it is educational institutions of the Christian community or health centers, they is no less than a blessing for all citizens worthy any discussion. He said that the Christian community stands side by side on all fronts.

“I thank the Christian community who participated in this prayer event from abroad” he added. He said that the Christmas cake used to be cut in the Governor House, but this year a dinner will be served for the community in religion of this services. My effort is to make the land of Sindh a great example of inter-faith unity and harmony, he said. Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Younis Khan, Pastor Amjad Farooq, Muslim League leader Tariq Hasan, Commissioner Karachi, Bishop James Jan Paul, Bishop Khadim Bhutto, Pastor Salman Manzoor, Muslim scholars, Hindu and Sikh community leaders participated in pray for Pakistan.