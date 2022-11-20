Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the problem of parking for Sindh High Court lawyers has been resolved.

“With the support of the Sindh Government, a parking lot has been built on two acres of land to park 400 vehicles. Sindh Government will soon provide money to the Sindh High Court Bar Association for the health insurance of lawyers. A gym will also be built near the Sindh High Court so that lawyers can take care of their health while performing their duties,” the Administrator said this while inaugurating the newly constructed parking lot adjacent to the Sindh High Court along with the former Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Mr. Justice Maqbool Baqir.

On the occasion Bar Association President Shahab Sarki, Secretary Umar Soomro, Additional Advocate General Qazi Bashir, Ayaz Tinu, Karachi Bar Association’s Naeem Qureshi, Haider Imam Rizvi, Lahore High Court Bar’s Masood Butar and a large number of lawyers were also present.

Earlier, while addressing the lawyers at the Bar Association, he said that the lawyers who came to the High Court used to spend an hour looking for a place to park their cars, but they did not find a place to park their cars.

“This was a long-standing problem which has been resolved today and the parking lot will be able to park 400 vehicles and 150 motorcycles while shields have been made for 150 vehicles. He said that basic works were necessary for achieving justice and providing basic facilities to judges and lawyers is also very important.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the courts were respectable for all of us and the Sindh High Court had made historic decisions in the past.

He said that law should be equal for all and we all should fight for it. He said that the government of Sindh will provide health insurance to provide the best treatment to the lawyers in case of illness.

He said that the representatives of the Karachi Bar contacted the Sindh government and explained their problems, adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself went to the Karachi Bar Association and presented a cheque of Rs50 million. “If we hold each others’ hands, then we will be able to achieve the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam,” he said.

Former Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Maqbool Baqar while speaking said that Barrister Murtaza Wahab’s efforts are commendable. He said that a long-standing problem had been resolved.

“I congratulate the High Court Bar and Barrister Murtaza Wahab for taking keen interest in the matter and solving the parking problem,” he added.

President of High Court Bar Association, Shahab Sarki, while speaking, said that this was a long-standing demand of our lawyers from the government of Sindh, which has been fulfilled today.

“We have never received so much support from the government of Sindh as we have now,” he added. At the end of the ceremony, Justice Maqbool Baqir and Barrister Murtaza Wahab were presented with awards and flowers.