FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed sugar mills in the district to start crushing from November 25 at every cost. Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he said that sugar mills administration had been directed to issue cane procurement receipts (CPRs) to farmers on the spot. He said that sugar mills management would also clear pending payments to farmers within two days. The deputy commissioner said approval had been given for repair and maintenance of roads leading to sugar mills. He said the district administration had imposed a ban on carrying double trolleys to minimise accident risks and addressing the traffic issues. The sugar mills have also been directed to paste reflectors on front and back sides of the trolleys. Earlier, Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood briefed the meeting about the crushing season. Representatives of sugar mills, Kissan leader Mian Rehan, President Kissan Board Faisalabad Ali Ahmed Goraya were also present. AGRI DEPT INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR CANOLA PRODUCTION COMPETITION The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for a competition of canola production under a programme of promotion of oil seeds production in the province. Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said here on Saturday that applications should be reached by December 8 at the offices of concerned Deputy Directors Agriculture (Extension). The applications have been sought from farmers of three districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad. He said that the farmers having three acres of irrigated land or more would be eligible to apply for competition. The application form can be downloaded from website www. agripunjab.gov.pk. DC FOR BEAUTIFICATION OF CITY Divisional Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Shahid Niaz has directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to take effective measures for the beautification of the city. Presiding over a meeting here, he said that a pleasant look should be seen at roadsides and crossings in the city. The DC said that he would visit the city to review beautification and directed for initiating new planning in this regard. Earlier, the PHA DG briefed the meeting about the details of the projects completed during the year. He said that repair, maintenance and renovation work in 60 public parks had been completed while work on 6 new parks was ongoing. He also informed about the revenue position of the authority.