LAHORE - Director General Operations Nawa-i-Waqt Group Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Tamgha Imtiaz visited Sundus Foundation Lahore and met the children suffering from Thalassemia and Hemophilia . He mingled with the children and interacted with them. The children took pictures with him. He saw the process of blood screening, supply of blood and blood components on modern machinery in pathology laboratory and appreciated the quality facilities provided by Sundus Foundation. He said that Sundus Foundation is providing quality treatment and excellent facilities to thousands of patients of Thalassemia and Hemophilia without interruption. Sundus Foundation is admirably serving the suffering humanity, he said. President’s Foundation Yasin Khan and Director Ali Rauf were also present on this occasion. Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri said that today I have seen that Sundas Foundation is rendering valuable services to humanity and is fulfilling dream of Munnu Bhai with devotion and dedication. Munnu Bhai’s dream was to eliminate this disease from the country and to ensure the continuous supply of blood to save the lives of the disease patients, he said. He greeted Sundus Foundation President Yasin Khan and his colleagues and said that real purpose of life is to serve others and service to humanity is the greatest worship. Those who share the sufferings of others are earning worldly and hereafter rewards., he added. Sundus Foundation is doing great job to bring back to life thousands of innocent children suffering from deadly diseases, he said.