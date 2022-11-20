Share:

LAHORE - Three important matches in the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 will be played today (Sunday) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground. According to Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Secretary of Lahore Polo Club, the first match of the day will be played between Guard Rice and Master Pants Black at 12:30 pm, while the second match will be contested between Salam Polo and Remounts at 1:30 pm and the third match will be competed between Diamond Pants and Platinum Homes at 2:30 pm. Agha Murtaza said that the interesting competitions are going on in the historic Aibak Polo Cup and the interest of the spectators is increasing in the tournament. He expressed special thanks to the title sponsors Coca-Cola and co-sponsors Century 99 of the Aibak Polo Cup for sponsoring the event. He added that besides the top national players, foreign players and foreign umpires are also a part of this 4-8 goal tournament. “Till now, a very healthy competition has been witnessed among the participating teams and hopefully, those teams that will play well throughout the two weeks, succeed in earning a place in the subsidiary and main finals to be played on Sunday (November 27).