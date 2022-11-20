Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - At least two people were killed and two others injured when unknown gunmen opened fire at a car here on Saturday. Police said that unidentified miscreants sprayed bullets near Khalid Shaheed Chowk at Manawala Road Sheikhupura. As a result of firing, two people identified as Ali Baig, 22, and Rizwan Baig, 30, were killed on the spot while two others including Sajid, 25, and Malik Usama, 23, were critically injured. The attackers fled the scene of crime. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Reasons behind the attack could not be ascertained. Police registered a case against unknown culprits and started an investigation.