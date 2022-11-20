Share:

QUETTA - World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Head in Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala called on Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Saturday. Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Health Secretary Hafiz Tahir were also present on the occasion. Dr Palitha said that the WHO acknowledged the services of the Balochistan government for providing assistance and health facilities to the flood victims in the affected areas of the province, adding that the efforts were commendable. He said that the chief minister played an active role in the floodaffected areas and provided immediate relief to the victims.