QUETTA - Levies force arrested a girl along with a young man involved in the killing of her husband after three days in Baghbana area of Khuzdar on Saturday. Giving the details, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai said that on November 16, an eighteen-year-old boy named Muhammad Irfan was shot in the head and seriously injured in subtehsil Baghbana when he was riding a motorcycle with his newly married wife to invite a close relative. On the way, the injured youth was shifted to Karachi for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The DC said that the father of the victim Irfan had registered a case on the suspicion of robbery in Levies Station. He said that after the incident, a team was formed under the leadership of Lives Line Officer Noor Ahmed Zahri, On the basis of suspicion from different angles, the wife of the deceased was included in the investigation. The DC said that she revealed during the investigation that her alleged paramour Saeed Ahmed who had provided her with a pistol for the purpose of the killing of her husband Muhammad Irfan, after which she shot her husband in the head and, later, he succumbed to his injuries.