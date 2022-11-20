Share:

PESHAWAR - The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, in partnership with Universite’ Le havre normandie, France, hosted a one-day international workshop on “Sustainable and Green Energy development” at UET Peshawar. The workshop’s primary objective was to provide a platform for open discussion among national and international researchers and students about sustainable and green energy development, minimising the impact of climate change, and beneficial reuse of waste materials in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner. The chief guest of the workshop was Prof dr Iftikhar hussain, vice chancellor, UET Peshawar. Prof dr Iftikhar, vice chancellor of UET Peshawar, welcomed participants from overseas and in Pakistan. he emphasised the importance of academia working together to address climate change challenges and create long-term solutions.