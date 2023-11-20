1 person killed, 4 injured in multiple accidents

ATTOCK - One died while four including a woman received multiple injuries in two accidents in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police department. In the first fatal accident, 20-year-old Tanveer Hussain died while his friend Mazhar received multiple injuries when their bike collided with a tractor trolley. Both were residents of Dhok Inayat. In another accident, three persons including a woman residents of village Surg received multiple injuries when the bikes they were traveling by collided head on. The dead and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb.