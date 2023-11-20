15 dead, 1272 injured in 1169 road accidents across Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1169 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 15 people died, whereas 1272 were injured. Out of these, 641 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 631 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. The majority (74%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes. Furthermore, the analysis showed those 674 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians, and 463 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 251 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 276 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 86 Faisalabad in with 104 victims and at third Multan with 67 RTCs and 81 victims. The details further reveal that 1287 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1039 males & 248 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 230 were under 18 years of age, 681 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 376 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1053 motorbikes, 61 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 29 vans, 15 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 110 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.