34 power pilferers arrested, 232 FIRs registered in Lesco region

LAHORE - On the 72nd day of the grand anti-power theft operation, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) got arrested 34 electricity thieves by the police after detecting pilferage on 404 connections in all five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara), the company’s spokesman confirmed to the media on Sunday. He said that FIR applications against 403 electricity thieves had been submitted in the respective police stations, out of which 232 FIRs have been registered while 34 accused have been arrested. Among detected connections were three agricultural, 18 commercial and 383 of domestic categories and supply to all of them have been disconnected, he said, asserting that all the electricity pilferers have also been charged a total of 500,491 detection units worth Rs 19.896 million. Sharing further details, the spokesman said that 1,957 units worth Rs 300,000 were charged as a detection bill to a connection in Hanjarwal area of Lahore; detection bill amounting to Rs 298,700 against 1,894 units to an electricity thief in Gawal Mandi Lahore; Rs 250,000 detection bill against 1,758 units to another power pilferer in Mustafa Town; and Rs 216,000 detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Muridke. The spokesman mentioned that during 72 days of anti-power theft operations, the LESCO detected pilferage on 27,820 connections and submitted 27,466 FIR applications out of which 26,490 FIRs have been registered against power pilferers, while 12,974 accused have been arrested. He added that all the electricity pilferers have so far been charged an accumulative bill of Rs 2,050,032,290 against 50,050,561 detection units. It should be noted that operations against electricity thieves are being conducted as per the instructions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations. Engineer Shahid Haider vowed that indiscriminate operations would continue till the complete end of electricity theft. During the operation, the electricity thieves as well as the LESCO officers and employees who patronize them are also being brought to justice.