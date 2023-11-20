41,000 students across Sindh participate in MDCAT 2023

KARACHI - The Medical and Dental Col­lege Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023-24 was held across Sindh on Sunday and 41,000 students took part in the ex­amination. The earlier held test was cancelled after com­plaints of cheating. A total of 4,790 seats — 3,600 for MBBS and 1,190 for dental studies — are available at the public and private sector medical institu­tions of the province. 41,000 students from across Sindh participated in the test that be­gan at 10:30 am. Officials said four centres were set up in Ka­rachi (at Expo Centre), Jams­horo (at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences), Shaheed Benazirabad (at Bila­wal Sports Complex) and Lar­kana (at Police Training School bus terminal). A total of 15,000 students took part in the paper in Karachi, 13,000 in Jamsho­ro, 4,000 in Benazirabad (Naw­abshah) and 9,000 in Larkana, they added.