41,000 students across Sindh participate in MDCAT 2023

KARACHI - The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023-24 was held across Sindh on Sunday and 41,000 students took part in the examination. The earlier held test was cancelled after complaints of cheating. A total of 4,790 seats — 3,600 for MBBS and 1,190 for dental studies — are available at the public and private sector medical institutions of the province. 41,000 students from across Sindh participated in the test that began at 10:30 am. Officials said four centres were set up in Karachi (at Expo Centre), Jamshoro (at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences), Shaheed Benazirabad (at Bilawal Sports Complex) and Larkana (at Police Training School bus terminal). A total of 15,000 students took part in the paper in Karachi, 13,000 in Jamshoro, 4,000 in Benazirabad (Nawabshah) and 9,000 in Larkana, they added.