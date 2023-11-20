81,000 underage drivers ticketed

LAHORE - A crackdown continues against underage drivers and others having unlicensed vehicles or bikes in the province. According to the spokesperson for Punjab police, more than 19,000 underage drivers were ticketed last week. A total of 81,000 underage drivers were challaned across the province, while more than 2,100 cases were registered against them. In this regard, 3,500 motorcycles and vehicles were impounded. The Punjab IG says that legal action will be taken against parents who provide cars and motorcycles to underage drivers. While ordering RPOs, DPOs and District Traffic Police Officers to continue the crackdown without discrimination, he said that underage drivers do not deserve any concession.