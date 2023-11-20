Advisory board likely to consider export of 250,000MT of sugar

Islamabad - The sugar industry is once again lobbying for export of sugar as important meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board has been convened tomorrow (Tuesday) which is likely to consider the export of 250,000 metric tonnes of sugar.

In the meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board which is scheduled on November 21, the sugar mill owners are likely to demand the export of 250,000 metric tonnes of sugar, official sources told The Nation. The sugar advisory board meeting will be chaired by the Caretaker Federal Minister for Industry and Production Gohar Ijaz. According the agenda, the meeting will discuss current stocks position of sugar 2022-23, estimates of sugarcane and sugar for crushing year 2023-24, crushing date of sugarcane for crushing year 2023-24, Minimum Indicative Price (MIP) of sugarcane. The Ministry of National Food Security will present recommendation for the minimum support price of sugarcane in the meeting, the source said.

It is worth to mention that last week, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Punjab Zone, in a letter addressed to Federal Minister for Commerce/ Industries and Production Gohar Ijaz, sought permission for the export of surplus sugar, saying that as per latest data of Federal Board of Revenue, 1.13MMT sugar stocks are still available with sugar mills, as on 31-102023, which will last for more than two months considering our average off take of last eleven months.

New crushing season 2023- 24 with this stocks position is considered unviable for the Industry due to multiple deterrents, said the letter. Storage capacity of many sugar mills is already occupied due to existing stocks. Non-clearance of previous liability of banks due to undisposed sugar stocks with high interest rates has added to cash flow crunch of sugar mills notwithstanding that banks have squeezed credit lines for growers’ payments after court decision of JS Bank case.

Prices of sugar are already much lower than its higher cost of production due to constant increases in major cost components like prices of sugarcane, interest rates and imported chemicals. At this juncture, allowing sugar exports of 500,000MT of surplus sugar will not only facilitate the sugar industry to cope up with the impending cash flow crunch but will ensure timely payments to sugarcane growers and will also earn nearly $400 million in much needed foreign exchange for national exchequer. It is worth to recall that during PDM government, the sugar mills were allowed to export 250,000MT of sugar, which has resulted drastic hike in sugar prices in the country. Following the export, the sugar prices had skyrocketed in the country, reaching to historical high of Rs200 per kg. Interestingly, at that time too a lobby was active for the import of sugar and spreading the rumors that there was a shortage of sugar in the country. However, the decision for the import was deferred. The source said that a thorough investigation is required to find out the reason for the abnormal hike in sugar prices in the country. The question is, when there was enough sugar stocks available in the country, why the prices of sugar had skyrocketed? Who were the beneficiaries of the Rs200 per kg sugar price? Who were lobbying for the import of sugar in presence of surplus stock? the source said.