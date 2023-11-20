Monday, November 20, 2023
Aero-modelling Sports Club holds aircraft contests

PESHAWAR   -   Peshawar Aero- modelling Sports Club Wows Enthusiasts with a Spectacular Model Aircraft Competition at Regi Model Town here on Sunday.

The skies above Regi Model Town, Peshawar, were ablaze with excitement as the Peshawar Aero-modelling Sports Club successfully hosted a thrilling model aircraft event, drawing crowds of aviation enthusiasts and spectators alike. The competition showcased the incredible skill and ingenuity of model aircraft enthusiasts from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Pilots navigated their meticulously crafted aircraft through challenging aerial manoeuvres, leaving the audience in awe of their precision and expertise.

“We are thrilled with the success of today’s model aircraft event. It was truly inspiring to witness the passion and dedication of the participants,” said Capt (Retd) Sohrab Khan, President Peshawar Aero- modelling Sports Club.

“The venue at Regi Model Town provided the perfect backdrop for this exhilarating event, allowing both participants and spectators to immerse themselves in the world of aero-modelling,” said Said Shah Bacha who attended the event as member of the Club.

