NAWABSHAH - The celebrations of the 752nd Annual Urs of Saint Syed Ali Asghar Shah, famed as Sakhi Jam Datar, will of­ficially start today (Mon­day) at Jamsahib. The district administration has announced Monday, November 20, as a public holiday in the district. The CHADAR on Dargah would be laid by Commissioner Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, and Dargah Sajjadah Nasheedn Faqeer Nveed Hussain Vis­tro to open the celebra­tions of the Annual Urs.