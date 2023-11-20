Monday, November 20, 2023
Army to compete Faisalabad in National Basketball opener

Staff Reporter
November 20, 2023
LAHORE   -   Defending champions Pakistan Army will compete against Faisalabad in the first match of the opening day of National Basketball Championship for Men’s 2023, commencing today (Monday) here at the Government College University. According to Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary Khalid Bashir, top eight teams from around the country will be in action in the national men’s basketball championship, being organised by Punjab Basketball Association and all arrangements have been completed for the successful five-day event. He said eight teams are divided into two groups as Pool A comprises defending champions Pakistan Army, POF, PAF and Faisalabad while Pool B conists of Wapda, Lahore, Navy and Islamabad.

