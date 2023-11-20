Australia saved their best for World Cup final: Cummins

AHMEDABAD - Australian captain Pat Cummins has expressed satisfaction that his team ‘reserved their finest performance for the end’.

“You’ve got to go and win a World Cup,” he said at the post-match presentation. “You just can’t wait for it to happen. And I think you got to be brave at times, you got to take the game on. And it was a real shift after those first two games. “With our batting particularly you saw the openers going out aggressively and pretty much didn’t waver from that for the rest of the tournament.

“Think we saved our best for last. And a couple of big-match players stood up and, yeah, we’re pretty chuffed. “I was one of those blokes with the hearts fluttering upstairs, I was pacing [after 47 for 3],” Cummins said.

“Marnus walked in and out and a cool head straightaway. And Travis just does what he does - really brave again, he takes the game on, and puts the pressure back on the bowlers. And to do it on the biggest stage shows a lot of character,” he added.

Cummins also praised the passion in India for the game. “It was awesome to play and the passion in India is unrivalled. You just got to go and win a World Cup. You can’t wait for it. It was a shift after two games. The openers were aggressive and it was a total buy-in from everyone. We will remember this year for a long, long time. This pips it all,” he said before signing off.