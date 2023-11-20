Monday, November 20, 2023
Banking woes in Balochistan

November 20, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Balochistan is grappling with a dire situation concerning the lack of banks. Access to banking services is essential everywhere to secure and manage money effectively. Despite being the largest province in Pakistan, Balochistan unfortunately faces a severe shortage of banks.

This deprivation of basic necessities creates an unbearable condition for Balochistan’s residents. Regrettably, the provincial government has yet to address this critical issue, causing significant challenges, particularly in Balochistan. I urge the provincial government to promptly address and take decisive action on this paramount issue. 

MAHNOOR HUSSAIN,

Karachi.

