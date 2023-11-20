Monday, November 20, 2023
Besant Hall organises children’s literature festival today

Agencies
November 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -   Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) would organize Chil­dren’s Litearture festival to mark World Children’s Day on 20 November (Monday). The Deputy Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Sunday that that multiple segments would be a part of the literature festi­val including art and craft, movie screening, games, jumping castle and goody bags. Eminent author, artist and educationist Ms. Rooma­na Hussain will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Agencies

