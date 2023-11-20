CAA upgrades Turbat International Airport

KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Author­ity (CAA) has upgraded Turbat International Airport, it was learnt on Sunday.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, Airbus 320 and Boe­ing 737 can now land at the Turbat International Airport. Before the upgrade, only ATR and other small aircraft used to land on the Turbat airport. Sources revealed that foreign airlines are likely to start their flight operation at the Turbat International Airport.

In April, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) closed Tur­bat Airport for night flights for a period of five months due to repair work. Earlier, in a significant development, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Au­thority (PCAA) on Wednesday decided to construct a ‘state-of-the-art’ air traffic control (ATC) tower at Jinnah Inter­national Airport, Karachi.

During a board meeting convened in Karachi, the Paki­stan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) approved crucial deci­sions geared towards improv­ing airport infrastructure and safety measures.

The authority has decided to construct a world-class Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and a Rescue Fire Fighting (RFF) complex at Jinnah In­ternational Airport. It is per­tinent to mention here that in order to divide the Paki­stan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a nine-member com­mittee was established. The committee will be respon­sible to transfer the current assets and funds to these two organizations as well as oversee the transfer of em­ployees, records, offices, and furniture. Additionally, the committee will have the au­thority to distribute machin­ery, vehicles, and funds.