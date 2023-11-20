Monday, November 20, 2023
Capt Safdar holds strategic talks with JUI-S chairman

APP
November 20, 2023
AKORA KHATTAK   -   A seasoned leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar on Sunday visited Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak. During his visit, he engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, provincial spokesperson of PML-N, former MPA Akhtar Wali Khan, and former MNA Al-Haj Shah Ji Gul Afridi, Captain Safdar delved into the current political landscape and matters of shared interest with Maulana Hamid- ul-Haq Haqqani. The presence of JUI-S Central General Maulana Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah added significance to the occasion. The meeting served as a platform for a comprehensive exchange of views on various aspects of the country’s political scenario.

APP

