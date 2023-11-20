Caretaker Sindh CM, Iranian Ambassador discuss bilateral trade ties

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar in Karachi today.

The matters pertaining to bilateral trade and other issues of mutual interests came under discussion on the occasion.

Both strongly condemned the ongoing ruthless violence by Israel against the innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the border market between the two countries has been opened and the annual trade between the two countries has reached two point four billion dollars.

Both leaders agreed to enhance trade volume and discussed need to make a banking formula system and issues related to trade and cordial relations between two countries.