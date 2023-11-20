Monday, November 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s Q3 tablet shipments better than expected

Agencies
November 20, 2023
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING  -  China’s tablet computer shipments went down 3.4 percent year on year to approximately 7.05 million units in the third quarter of the year, according to an industrial report. The decline narrowed from a 6.6-percent drop in the second quarter. The better-thanexpected performance is partly due to the growth of mainstream brands in the consumer market through technological innovation and product line expansion, according to the report released by the global market research firm International Data Corporation.

Despite the overall drop, tablet shipments of domestic brands, including Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo, logged an increase in the third quarter, the report said. Shipments in the consumer tablet market dipped 4.3 percent year on year while that of the commercial tablet increased 7.4 percent from a year earlier, it said. The report also revealed that the third quarter’s average retail price of the Chinese tablet market decreased by 3 percent from the second quarter.

Peshawar, Karachi Whites set eyes on Pakistan Cup 2023-24 title

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023