Monday, November 20, 2023
Crackdown against fake medicines underway across Pakistan

Crackdown against fake medicines underway across Pakistan
Web Desk
11:13 AM | November 20, 2023
The crackdown is underway against illegal profiteering on drugs and fake unregistered medicines across the country.

The crackdown was started on the direction of caretaker federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

He said that distributors, pharmacies and medical stores are being raided in all major cities across the country. He said in Karachi, the DRAP team inspected the pharmacies and medical stores in different areas.

The team raided Irfan Medicos in DHA Karachi and various pharmacies in Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan Johar.

He said that Heparin injection was being sold at more than the approved price. He added Heparin injection was being sold for Rs 3500 instead of Rs 800.

Similarly, Tramal Injection and Augmentin DS Suspension Hydraline Syrup were also being sold at a higher price.

He said that Ventolin Inhaler Tegeral and tablets Augmentin DS were also being sold at higher prices. These medicines were seized and sealed, he added.

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

He said that the Minister for Health started the process of legal action against the pharmacy owners under the DRAP Act.

Meanwhile, the minister said that strict action will be taken against the elements who are looting the people.

He said that no person is above the law. He said that soon after taking charge of the ministry, he issued instructions to DRAP and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure quality medicines in the country.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1700460004.jpg

