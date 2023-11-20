CTD officials allegedly abduct two citizens for ransom in Karachi

KARACHI - Society experiences a break­down of law and order when its law personnel themselves act like thugs and start loot­ing the public. One such inci­dent occurred in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi where some CTD officials allegedly kidnapped two citizens for ransom. According to details, some plain-clothes police of­ficials allegedly abducted two citizens who were residents of Sohrab Goth near the Board Of­fice and demanded Rs. 300,000 ransom for their release.

In a video message released on Sunday, one of the abductees named Gul Muhammad said that he and Muhammad Noor were going somewhere on a motorcycle on Friday. He said when they stopped at a petrol pump to get fuel near the Board Office, some plain-clothes men who dismounted from a police mobile and motorcycles came close to them. He said the of­ficials covered their faces with a shirt and took them to some place where they subjected them to severe torture.

The abductee claimed that he could recognize the CTD of­ficials as their faces were not covered. Gul Muhammad said that the officials told him and his friend that they had taken them to the CTD Garden and asked them to tell their people to arrange Rs300,000 for their release. He said that the offi­cials also threatened them that they would blow them up with a hand grenade if they did not agree. He said when his fam­ily gave the ransom money to them at the CTD Garden, the officials allegedly asked them to leave the place immediately.

However, when the media contacted the CTD police for their statement, they as usual expressed their ignorance of the incident.