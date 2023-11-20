Dadocha dam to supply 35 mln gallons water per day to Rwp City: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - The Dadocha Dam would help overcome water shortage in Rawalpindi as after construction of the dam, it would supply 35 million gallons of water per day to Rawalpindi city, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta.

He said that water scarcity has become a global problem and different countries are considering different ways to meet the shortage. Pakistan is also one of the countries suffering from a water crisis, the Commissioner said.

Due to the non-construction of dams, per capita availability of water here has decreased four times during the last 50 years, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

Due to the shortage of dams, millions of cusecs rainwater is wasted every year or causing floods, he added.

The government of Punjab is giving priority to the problem of water scarcity and is paying special attention to the construction of small dams, he said and informed that the approved cost of the dam being built in Dadocha village near Rawat Industrial Estate was Rs 6492 million, which would now be estimated again.