District & sessions judge visits Kot Dhigano forest

NAWABSHAH - District and Sessions Judge Sha¬heed Benazirabad and Allah Bachayo Gabol paid a visit to Kot Dhingano Forest the other day. Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hus¬sain Rind and other officials were present on the occasion. Later, the district and session judges chaired a meeting at the Kot Dhingano Forest Office. Ad¬dressing the meeting, he said that, on the instructions of Sindh High Court Sukkur, a police op¬eration to evacuate identified for¬est lands shall be expedited and handed over to the Forest Depart¬ment. Briefing the meeting, DC Zahid Hussain and Forest Officer Abdul Fatah Khoso informed us that the first phase of the opera¬tion to evacuate forest land is in progress in the Sukhpur, Lakhat, and Kot Dhingano areas, under which 1000 acres of Sukhpur, 240 acres of Kot Dhingano Forest, and 300 acres of Lakhat Forest are in progress through the operation. They said that evacuation opera¬tions are also in progress in other occupied areas. The meeting was also attended by SSP SBA Capt. [R] Haider Raza and other rel¬evant officials.