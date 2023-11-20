Monday, November 20, 2023
Dry weather likely to persist in Peshawar

APP
November 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The weather is likely to remain dry and cold in most of the districts of the province with a possibility of fog in the morning and evening in the districts of Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, DI Khan and Bannu. The temperature in Kalam dropped below freezing. The temperature in Kalam is minus two centigrade, Meteorological Department officials said here Sunday. “In Peshawar, the minimum temperature is expected to be 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius,” Meteorological Department said. “In Parachinar 1, 2 in Chitral and Dir, 5 in Malam Jabba and 8 degrees Celsius in Takhtbhai,” said the official of the Meteorological Department.

