Monday, November 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fazl re-elected JUI-F chief for five years

Fazl re-elected JUI-F chief for five years
Our Staff Reporter
November 20, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Markazi Majlis-e-Shura of the Jamiat Ulemae- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has unanimously elected Maulana Fazlur Rehman as Ameer and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari as General Secretary of the party for the next five years.

A meeting in this regard was held on Saturday and Sunday at Mufti Mahmood Center in Peshawar in which the party workers from all over the country participated.

Secretary General JUI-F Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Amjad Khan, Hafiz Hamdullah, Maulana Ata-ul-Haq Darwish and the party heads of the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir presented their performance reports in the meeting.

The party leadership expressed satisfaction over the reports submitted by the provincial chapters and directed them to gear up the election campaign to get desired results.

The meeting also discussed the current political situation of the country while the situation of Palestine and Kashmir was also discussed and party’s campaign in this regard was also reviewed.

Textile units underperform as workers lack training

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023