Fazl re-elected JUI-F chief for five years

ISLAMABAD - The Markazi Majlis-e-Shura of the Jamiat Ulemae- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has unanimously elected Maulana Fazlur Rehman as Ameer and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari as General Secretary of the party for the next five years.

A meeting in this regard was held on Saturday and Sunday at Mufti Mahmood Center in Peshawar in which the party workers from all over the country participated.

Secretary General JUI-F Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Amjad Khan, Hafiz Hamdullah, Maulana Ata-ul-Haq Darwish and the party heads of the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir presented their performance reports in the meeting.

The party leadership expressed satisfaction over the reports submitted by the provincial chapters and directed them to gear up the election campaign to get desired results.

The meeting also discussed the current political situation of the country while the situation of Palestine and Kashmir was also discussed and party’s campaign in this regard was also reviewed.