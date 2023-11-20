Monday, November 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Fog, smog to engulf plain areas of Punjab: PMD

Agencies
November 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Fog with smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab at morning hours during the next 24 hours as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Sunday. Mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts. As per the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over western parts of the country. The weather will remain dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in northern parts. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Skardu -02, Gupis and Hunza -01 C.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1700379501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023