Foreign airline aircraft parked at Sialkot airport to be auctioned

SIALKOT - A Thailand Airline Boeing 767, parked at Sialkot International Airport for five years without payment of parking fees, is set to be auctioned. The Direc­tor of Sialkot International Airport, Mian Atiqur Rehman, informed that attempts to contact the airline regard­ing parking fees were unsuccessful. The aircraft, which arrived with cargo five years ago, will undergo auction proceedings, commencing with a re­serve amount of US$1.2 million.

DISTRICT BAR ASSOCIATION STRESSES ROLE OF LAWYERS IN JUSTICE DELIVERY

Members of the District Bar Associa­tion Sialkot, Khalid Wasim Advocate and Sajawal Wasim Advocate, underscored the crucial role of lawyers in providing justice to Sialkot. They emphasized the need for hard work, dedication, and preparation for success in legal practice. Lawyers were encouraged to main­tain the sanctity and honor of the legal profession. Raheel Kamran, Member Punjab Bar Council, participated in the closing ceremony of the Bar Vocational Course, urging lawyers to play their part in delivering justice.

ALGERIAN AMBASSADOR VISITS SIALKOT CHAMBER

The Ambassador of Algeria, Brahim Romani, embarked on a visit to the Sialkot Chamber where he engaged in discussions with President Abdul Ghafoor Malik on November 21. The purpose of the visit was to explore and strengthen trade relations between Al­geria and Sialkot, with a particular focus on interactions with local exporters and importers associated with the cottage industry. Vice President SCCI Sheikh Amir Majeed shared this information, highlighting the significance of fostering economic ties between the two nations.