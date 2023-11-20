Four LPG shops sealed in DIK

Dera ismail khan - The district administration has tightened a noose around illegal supply of liquefied natural gas (LPG) and sealed four shops over a charge of illegally supplying LPG to public and private vehicles.

According to DC office officials, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, launched a crackdown on illegal supply of LPG.

The action was taken after multiple public complaints received about illegal supply of gas into vehicles by the LPG dealers, which was not only illegal but also dangerous for people’s life.

On the occasion, Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem, Field Staff of Revenue department and local police were also accompanying the assistant commissioner. The team visited a number of LPG refilling shops on Diyal Road and its adjoining areas and sealed four of them for supplying LPG to vehicles illegally.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said the district administration has formally started a crackdown against LPG dealers. Filling of LPG in vehicles and auto-rickshaws was illegal and dangerous for human lives which could lead to any tragedy anytime, he added.

He warned that the district administration would take strict action against all such dealers who were found guilty of this act.

The crackdown on such illegal shops would be continued for the sake of ensuring safety of the people, he said.