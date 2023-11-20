Monday, November 20, 2023
Girl ‘assaulted ‘in Sargodha, seeks justice

Agencies
November 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  A girl was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by an accused in the ju­risdiction of Bhagtanwala police. According to the First Information Report lodged by the 21-year-old vic­tim, of Lalowali village, she had been working a private job with Amjad of the same locality at an office in Bhag­tanwala for the last three years.

She alleged that on September 8, ac­cused Amjad, along with his three ac­complices, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Imran, and Ali Asghar, kidnapped her from the office and assaulted her at gun­point for four days. After a report filed by her mother, Bhagtanwala police re­covered her. The police also registered a case against the accused but the victim alleged were not taking action against the accused due to their influence.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the victim along with her mother said being an orphan, she belonging to a poor family while the accused were threatening her and also using their influence on the police to exclude the kidnap and assault sections from the FIR. She demanded Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui to take immediate notice of the inci­dent and ensure justice to her.

Sewage-grown vegetables destroyed

10 ARRESTED WITH DRUGS, WEAPONS

Police arrested 10 accused and re­covered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Agencies

