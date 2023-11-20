Glastonbury 2024 tickets sell out in under an hour

LONDON - Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury Festival have sold out in just under an hour. All tickets for the 2024 event were bought just before 10:00 GMT. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the festival said: “Our thanks to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand greatly exceeded supply.” There will be a re-sale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024. Organiser Emily Eavis has hinted that a “really big American artist” will be among the headliners, and Madonna has been rumoured to be one of the performers being lined up. Eavis, who faced criticism for 2023’s allmale headliners, also hinted that two female headliners could perform at the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the legend’s slot. In an Instagram post, she thanked everyone who tried to get a ticket on Sunday. “We’re blown away that so many people want to come (we all still remember the years when they didn’t!) and I’m sorry that many of you missed out,” she said. “Demand far exceeds supply and with many millions of devices trying at once, it means the system can only work at certain speed.” The festival line-up will be revealed early next year. On Sunday, Glastonbury hopefuls gathered around phones, tablets and laptops in an attempt to secure tickets. Festival enthusiasts experienced contrasting emotions as tickets sold out in rapid time. Sam Keaveney, 30, a student nurse from Stockton- on-Tees, will attend the festival next summer for the second time. He described it as “one of the best feelings” and said he just feels “so relieved and buzzing to go to the best place on Earth.” Asked who he was hoping to see at the festival, Mr Keaveney said: “It really doesn’t matter who’s playing as it’s just that big and so much to see, there’s always something and someone to see.”