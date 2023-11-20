Monday, November 20, 2023
Hameed-ul-Haq cruises to second round in ITF Masters C’ship

Staff Reporter
November 20, 2023
LAHORE   -   Former Pakistan Davis Cupper Hameed-ul-Haq demonstrated his tennis prowess, securing a spot in the second round of the ITF Masters Championship in Pattaya, Thailand. According to information made available here, the seasoned player exhibited remarkable skill, defeating India’s Manoj Khanna in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2 in the 60-plus category. Facing some resistance in the initial set, Hameed showcased resilience and tactical brilliance to claim the first set 6-3. He continued his stellar performance in the second set, winning it convincingly 6-2 and securing a well-deserved place in the second round.

