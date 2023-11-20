HCCI president urges steps for transitioning bangles industry to alternative fuel

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) President Adeel Siddiqui has said that Hyderabad’s bangle industry was a traditionally old industry, facing difficulties now due to a rise in gas tariffs and climatic conditions. In a statement issued here on Sunday, HCCI chief said that bangles were too popular among women all across Sindh and these are also exported to countries like England, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates and other regions. He further stated that the bangle industry could not be shifted to alternate fuel. He disclosed that 0.5 million families were directly and indirectly associated bangle industry and the livelihood of widows was linked with this industry. HCCI chief emphasised that research development bodies should ensure the provision of alternate fuel for the bangle industry so that it could keep working and exports remain unaffected besides this stern steps should be taken to protect this industry. He also appealed to the caretaker prime minister and federal cabinet to review the decision of gas tariff for the survival of industry.