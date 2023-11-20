Head relishes historic World Cup win

AHMEDABAD - Travis Head, the standout performer of the night, has expressed his joy at being part of Australia’s triumphant World Cup-winning team.

“Definitely third on the list (Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Travis Head - Player of the Match in World Cup finals) and nice to contribute,” said Head, who led his side to the ICC World Cup 2023 triumph by beating India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

It must be noted that with his century against India, Head became the first batter to achieve the three-digit mark in a World Cup summit clash since Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene did so in 2011 against the same opposition at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Head is also the third Australian to secure a World Cup final century, following Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, and only the second, after Aravinda de Silva of Sri Lanka, to do so in a run-chase. He starred for the winning side by scoring 137 runs as the left-handed batter stood tall despite his side losing three early wickets.

Talking after the match, Head said that he was just thrilled to be part of the World Cup-winning team. “What an amazing day! Just thrilled to be a part of it. It’s a lot better than seeing the World Cup on the couch at home (on his injury),” he said as quoted.

The Australian batter gave full credit to his counterpart Marnus Labuschagne who provided the much-needed stability in the batting after Australia had lost three wickets. “I was a little bit nervous, but Marnus played exceptionally well and soaked up all the pressure. I felt the way Mitch [Marsh] took the game on set the tone and that was the energy we wanted.

“It was a great decision to bowl first and the wicket got better as the game went on. It paid dividends and nice to play a role. Again, it is something I work hard on and nice to hold on and contribute in front of a full house,” added Australian star Travis Head.