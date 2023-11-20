Jan Achakzai pledges to fight scourge of terrorism

Balochistan's caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai warns that if militant activities from Afghanistan continue, Pakistan will take action against terrorist hideouts.

He expressed concerns that despite hosting Afghan refugees for 40 years, Afghanistan is providing shelter and advanced weaponry to militants.

Achakzai emphasised Pakistan's opposition to all forms of militancy and stated that if the situation doesn't improve, Pakistan will raid terrorist hideouts to address the issue.

He highlighted the link between the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Afghan commanders, citing recent terrorist incidents.

Pakistan has engaged with Afghanistan at the Foreign Office level and is addressing repatriation plans for illegal immigrants. Achakzai criticised what he sees as a double game by Afghanistan.

The surge in terror activities in Pakistan, especially in KP and Balochistan, is attributed to the TTP which ended its ceasefire in November last year, with the caretaker prime minister linking recent attacks to the Taliban government in Afghanistan and its deportation policies.