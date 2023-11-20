Monday, November 20, 2023
Japan Festival 2023 concludes with over 1000 visitors

Agencies
November 20, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

RIYADH  -  The “Japan Festival 2023”, organised by Embassy of Japan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, JETRO Riyadh Office and the Japanese Association, in cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, concluded its activities at Riyadh-based Cultural Palace Saturday. More than 1000 people from the Saudi families and residents in the Kingdom attended the two-day festival and enjoyed the hospitality atmosphere of the Japanese culture. Many Japanese products were on display during the festival which also included artistic and cultural shows and a Japanese speech competition with the participation of Saudi teams in Japanese language.

