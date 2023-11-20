Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi challenges SJC inquiry in Supreme Court

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi on Monday challenged Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) inquiry launched against him over alleged misconduct and assets beyond means, ARY News reported.

The top court judge challenged the SJC inquiry in the Supreme Court.

“The campaign against me is an attack on the judiciary,” Justice Mazahar Naqvi said.

He said SJC sent notice of further proceedings without fixing the objections and SJC’s October 27 press release is a “violation” of fundamental rights.

He pleaded with the apex court to issue an order against the SJC inquiry launched against him.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is likely to review Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi’s response to a complaint filed against him in the forum, on November 20.

CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa will head the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) meeting. The meeting will likely be held on November 20 at the Supreme Court building.

The SJC meeting will discuss the complaints against Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi and Justice Sardar Tariq.

It is pertinent to mention here that the complaint was filed against Supreme Court Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council.

The complaint was filed against the apex court judge in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene a SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, Justice Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.





