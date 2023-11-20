King Charles closes reconciliation doors on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

LONDON - King Charles is understood to be frustrated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their inability to keep things private. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly rang the monarch on his 75th birthday and also had their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet record a video singing their grandfather a happy birthday. Details of the rare conversation shortly emerged, with the Daily Telegraph branding the whole exchange “warm.” The attention around the phone call allegedly left Charles enraged, who was frustrated at the Sussexes for taking the spotlight off the food waste project he launched on his big day. Speaking to The Sunday Times, a source close to the King said: “It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty. He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life. It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role.” Writing for the Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Eden also expressed skepticism over the parents of Prince Archie being welcomed in the future events of the Royal Family. “The fact that details of a private conversation were published so quickly might serve as a warning ahead of any possible future invitations,” he wrote. Whereas, King Charles has notably been spending “much more time” with his beloved grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. A source said told Mail on Sunday that the monarch has been stepping up his grandfather duties and has grown incredibly close to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.