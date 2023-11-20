Monday, November 20, 2023
KP Food Authority takes action against adulteration mafia

APP
November 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raided spice factories on Charsadda Road in a big action here on Sunday.

The KP Food Authority spokesperson disclosed that more than 1650kg of substandard and unhealthy spices, 14 litres of used oil, and 64kg of unhealthy dyes were seized from a factory.

Further action has been initiated by registering a case against the owners, the spokesperson said. 

The food safety teams are active against adulteration mafia even on holidays, Director General KP Food Authority Shafiullah Khan said. He said that the officials of the Authority have been given clear instructions.

