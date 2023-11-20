Monday, November 20, 2023
KP Governor urges youth to promote culture, tradition

November 20, 2023
Peshawar  -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday urged the youth to value and promote their culture and tradition.

He was addressing the Culture Day event here at Edwards College. 

The Governor visited various stalls decorated with provincial and national cultural and traditional items by the students of Edwards College.

Traditional dance, horse riding and kabaddi games were also presented on the culture day. 

The Governor congratulated the Edwards College principal, management and students on the grand celebration of Culture Day.

Earlier, the Governor was received by Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz Peter, Principal Prof Shujaat Ali Khan and others on his arrival at the Edwards College Culture Day function.

