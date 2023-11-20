Monday, November 20, 2023
KP govt decides to make universities self-sufficient

KP govt decides to make universities self-sufficient
Web Desk
10:08 AM | November 20, 2023
National

A high-level meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Sunday decided to develop financial plans to make all public sector universities financially self-dependent.

The meeting also decided to activate search committee for appointment of Vice Chancellors. The committee would submit its report within a week to the provincial minister.

The CM emphasized to improve the administrative affairs and governance of the universities to solve the problems being faced by the universities.

The chief minister asked to promote high standard of higher education based on the demand of market adding that priorities should also be given to quality of research work.

He said the secondary and higher secondary education system should be aligned with the priorities of higher education institutions. For this purpose, the CM asked to hold consultation with the stakeholders.

