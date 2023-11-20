Lesco recovers Rs28b from 41,146 defaulters in 67 days

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered more than Rs 1.28 billion from 41,146 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during 67 days of its recovery campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that in 67 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 162.10 million from 5,266 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 302.50 million from 5,278 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 183.50 million from 5,053 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 68.18 million from 2,048 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 87.10 million from 3,874 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 186.06 million from 4,808 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 80.82 million from 6,013 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 212.33 million from 8,806 defaulters in Kasur Circle. While, on 67th day of its ongoing recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 13 million from 579 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation.