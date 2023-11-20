Monday, November 20, 2023
Man shot dead due to personal enmity

Our Staff Reporter
November 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  A man was shot dead near Jee­lani mosque in the Latifabad unit 5 area here on Sunday allegedly due to some personal enmity. The B-Section police informed that 48-year-old Farhan Mush­arraf was shot in the head by un­known men who were riding on a motorbike, leaving him dead on the spot. Mushrraf’s son, Yazin, told the police that his father was returning from a rickshaw stand near Bismillah City when he was intercepted in the street of their residence. The local people told the police that they saw 2 sus­picious persons moving on a motorbike in the street of Mush­arraf’s residence as if they were waiting for his return. The police said they were obtaining CCTV footage from the area in addition to recording statements of the witnesses.

